10-year-old boy missing from West Philadelphia for nearly a week

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 10-year-old boy reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Kevin Cobbs Jr. was last seen by his father and stepmother leaving their home on the 500 block of North Allison Street on Wednesday, April 1.

Police said Cobbs Jr. was heading to the corner store at 55th Street and Wyalusing Avenue. He may be with his biological mother near the 800 block of North 50th Street, according to authorities.

Cobbs Jr. was described as 100 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Cobbs Jr's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

