Delaware man calls police to retrieve belongings after stolen car was towed: police

The Brief Kayonne Baxter, 21, was charged with vehicle theft after police say he confessed to stealing a Hyundai Sonata that was left running. Baxter contacted police to report that the stolen vehicle had been towed and he wished to retrieve items he left inside the car. Baxter was arrested without incident on the same street the car was taken from.



A stolen car investigation in Delaware lead to an arrest after authorities say the suspect called police himself.

What we know:

Police on Tuesday were called Fairway Road in Hunters Crossing for reports of a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

Police say the owner reported leaving his car running and unattended outside when it was taken.

The next day, police were contacted by 21-year-old Kayonne Baxter, who claimed he stole the car.

Baxter told police the stolen Hyundai had been towed, and he wanted to retrieve items he left inside.

Baxter was later taken into custody on the same street where the Hyundai was stolen.

The stolen car was recovered from a local towing company.

What's next:

Baxter was charged with a felony count of theft of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned and later released.