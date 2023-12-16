Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
8
Coastal Flood Warning
from SUN 9:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 AM EST, Cumberland County, Kent County
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 9:24 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Flood Watch
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Dense Fog Advisory
from SUN 9:19 AM EST until SUN 4:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 PM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

10-year-old boy receives 'Iron Man'-themed bionic arm in early Christmas miracle

By Chris Williams
Published 
Heartwarming News
Fox TV Stations

10-year-old gets bionic arm for Christmas, thanks to NHS

A 10-year-old boy from Lancashire, England, received a bionic arm for Christmas through the National Health Service. (Credit: Open Bionics via Storyful)

LANCASHIRE, England - Christmas came early for one 10-year-old boy in the United Kingdom after he received a bionic arm through the National Health Service. 

Harry of Lancashire, England, was born without the lower part of his arm. He was fitted for a device earlier this month, according to a press release by Open Bionics, a company that manufactures 3D printed bionic arms.

Footage was released showing him enjoying his new "Iron Man"-themed arm as well as pulling a Christmas cracker with his grandmother.

RELATED: Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree for days before being found

Before receiving his arm, Harry had to go through a month-long trial to show that he could use the "Hero Arm." He was then allowed to keep it, becoming one of the first people in the country to get one, the press release said.

"Compared to the ones that he’s had previously, the Hero Arm is fantastic," Harry’s grandmother Susan Higham said in this footage shared by Open Bionics.

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 