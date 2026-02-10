When are Pennsylvania income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

The Brief Pennsylvania income tax returns for the 2026 tax season are due April 15. That deadline applies to most residents, nonresidents and part-year filers. Taxpayers who need more time can request an extension, but taxes owed must still be paid on time.



Pennsylvania residents filing their state income taxes in 2026 should mark mid-April on their calendar as the key deadline.

Federal tax deadline

The federal individual income tax filing deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026. Pennsylvania uses the same deadline for state personal income tax returns.

FIND MORE PERSONAL FINANCE STORIES

Pennsylvania tax deadline

Pennsylvania’s personal income tax deadline for the 2026 tax season is April 15, 2026. This applies to annual returns filed by residents, nonresidents and part-year residents.

The Department of Revenue notes that if a due date falls on a weekend or holiday, the deadline moves to the next business day without penalty.

Filing extensions in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania allows taxpayers to request an extension to file their personal income tax return. An approved extension gives filers up to six additional months, moving the filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2026.

However, the extension applies only to filing paperwork. Any taxes owed must still be paid by the original April 15 deadline to avoid penalties and interest.

How to file

Pennsylvania taxpayers can file their state income tax return electronically or by mail. The Department of Revenue says electronic filing allows returns to be processed more quickly and can speed up refunds.

Taxpayers who owe money can submit payment when they file, while those expecting a refund can choose direct deposit.

When will I get my Pennsylvania tax refund?

Refund timing depends on how a return is filed and whether it requires additional review. Electronically filed returns are typically processed faster than paper returns.

The Department of Revenue advises taxpayers to allow additional time if errors are found or if more information is needed before issuing a refund.