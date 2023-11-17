$10M makeover coming to West Oak Lane recreation center

The countdown to a groundbreaking for a new phase of a $10 million project to take Simons Recreation Center to a new level.

"I want to say to the Advisory Council, you never gave up, you never gave in. You just knew that this would get done," said former Pennsylvania State Representative Isabella Fitzgerald.

Friday evening, state and city officials joined community leaders to present plans to the community.

"Because of the high crime rate, you need to have some place where children, youth, and not only youth but adults can come and feel comfortable," said Clarence Savage. He’s the president of Simons Advisory Council.

The initial phase of the project began four years ago inside the recreation facility. "A new gymnasium and a new ice rink," he said.

Friday it was announced that the work now turns to the fields.

"There will be a multipurpose field. It's going to be a state-of-the-art track, a walking path, plus, around the facility, there's going to be a spray area for the children, new swings and a new refurbished basketball court," said Savage.

13-year-old Marquis Young plays football at the center for the Oak Lane Wildcats.

"I've grown a lot over the years. Friends have turned into brothers," he said. His mom says the overhaul of Simons is necessary.

"Right now, with everything the city is going through, we need safe spaces for our children so they can be engaged in recreational activities that are constructive," said Tamekia Young.

State and city funding are covering the upgrades. Mount Airy CDC is doing project management and construction is expected to start in the spring.

Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker began working to help make this happen when she was on City Council.

"Not a field with glass in it that you have to come and clean before you can even have a football game or baseball game. But they're about to have what they deserve," she said. Parker was also an Oak Lane Wildcats cheerleader growing up.

"This is the type of quality amenity that this very proud, working-class, blue-collar, predominantly African American community. This is what made this their community of choice."