11-year-old boy missing from South Philadelphia since Tuesday

Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy reported missing from South Philadelphia.

Authorities say Thomas Siderio Jr. was reported missing by his guardian on Wednesday.

According to police, Siderio Jr. had not been seen since Tuesday afternoon on the 900 block of Daly Street.

Police say Siderio Jr. routinely breaks his curfew and is believed to be with a friend in the area of 21st Street and Sigel Street.

Siderio Jr. is described at 4-foot-9, 98 pounds with short brown hair, brown eyes and a small scar on his right cheek. He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black and white shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Siderio Jr. is asked to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.

