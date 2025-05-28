Chester family receives 'disrespectful' anonymous packages after 8-year-old son paralyzed from hit-and-run

The Brief 8-year-old Ny’Leek Ellison is paralyzed from the neck down after a hit-and-run in February. The suspected driver was later arrested and charged. Packages with traffic safety materials inside, addressed to the victim, were recently sent to his home, prompting concern.



A family is seeking answers after they were sent anonymous packages with traffic safety materials inside addressed to their 8-year-old son, who is paralyzed due to a hit-and-run that occurred in Chester back in February.

What we know:

8-year-old Ny'Leek Ellison is now paralyzed after a hit-and-run that occurred in February near 9th and Tilghman Streets in Chester.

It happened after getting off of a SEPTA bus with his brother Ny’Dir, coming home from school.

Police later arrested the driver, who has been charged.

Last weekend, anonymous packages arrived at the family’s home with pedestrian traffic safety materials inside.

The packages were addressed to the 8-year-old victim.

The family wants to know who sent the packages and why?

What they're saying:

"Disrespectful. This is disrespectful," said Anita Carrington. She is upset and angry over what came inside packages she says were delivered to her home in Chester last weekend.

"Why would y'all send this to my house to my son?" she said. The packages were addressed to her 8-year-old son Ny'Leek, but with no sender information.

They included a book called The Little Pedestrian's Guide to Traffic Rules, a traffic safety coloring book and a stop-and-go traffic paddle.

"I felt as though somebody was trying to make a mockery of my son," said Anita. She and her son's father, Micah Ellison, have serious concerns about the sender's intention as it relates to their son.

"He's 8-years-old and he's paralyzed from the neck down, so he's basically defenseless. So why direct this anger toward an innocent child?" he said.

They want to know why someone would send something like this to a victim?

"If it was something good they would have left their name or they would have sent a card, but there wasn't none of that. It was somebody being smart or should I say somebody being ignorant or dumb," said Micah.

Anita says she filed a report with Chester Police.

"I took it to the higher authorities so that somebody can address this situation," she said.

Meanwhile, Ny'Leek is at Shriners Children's Hospital after he was transferred from CHOP.

"His spirits are up. His smile keeps my day bright even when it rains," said his father.

"He can eat and he talk through the grace of God. He's on a ventilator, they say, for the rest of his life," said his mother. They say the messages in the books are good but not encouraging for their son whose life will never be the same.

"It's unacceptable. It's unacceptable," said his father Micah.

What you can do:

A GoFundMe was created to help aid in Ny'Leek's long road to recovery.

What's next:

Caleb Campbell, the suspected driver, was later arrested and charged.

He was scheduled for a court date Wednesday morning.