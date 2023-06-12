11-year-old girl on Turkish Airlines flight dies after falling ill, company says

article

An 11-year-old girl has died after falling unconscious on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to New York City, the airline says.

The plane made an emergency landing Sunday in Budapest, Hungary, in an attempt to save the child, but first responders there were unsuccessful.

"Our cabin crew made the announcement on the PA system for any doctors on board while the captain of the flight immediately diverted to Budapest," the airline said in a statement to Fox Business.

"As a doctor among our passengers attended the situation and performed heart massage, our cockpit crew made an emergency landing in Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport," the Turkish Airlines statement added. "Emergency medical teams boarded the aircraft for further treatment but despite all efforts, [the] passenger couldn’t be saved."

Members of the girl’s family got off the plane at the airport in Hungary, and the flight then continued to New York City, arriving after a more than four-hour delay, according to Turkish Airlines.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones and share their pain," the company said.

The identity of the deceased child was not revealed and the nature of the medical episode she suffered was not immediately clear.

