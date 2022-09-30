Expand / Collapse search

$11K ‘Pumpkin Spice Latte’ engagement ring: Has the fall trend gone too far?

By Austin Williams
This pumpkin spice engagement ring is 11K

The company behind the ring says it is inspired by "every single detail" of the beloved pumpkin spice latte.

LOS ANGELES - Could the pumpkin spice craze possibly have taken it too far with a $10,000 engagement ring? You be the judge. 

Angelic Diamonds has entered the pumpkin spice chat with the world’s first ever Pumpkin Spice Latte ring.

Coming in at a whopping $11,300, you can’t even drink it. But your bank account is sure to be sucked dry. 

The fall-themed ring may not smell like cinnamon and cozy fall weather, but it does have a "whipped cream-shaped" center diamond that’s surrounded by white diamonds and orange sapphires encased in a claw that resembles a cup. 

White diamonds, orange sapphires and emerald shoulder stones decorate the rose gold band. 

The ring box is made up of a cardboard coffee cup wrap. That’s correct. $11K and you only get a cardboard box. But at least it reportedly smells like pumpkin spice when you open it. 
 