13-year-old wearing 'cheetah-print pajamas' caught trying to steal car in Delaware: police

A 13-year-old boy wearing cheetah-print pajamas was arrested after police say he and two others were trying to steal a car outside a Delaware apartment complex.

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl who was with the trio was also arrested after she fled and later returned to the scene. A third person is still being sought.

What we know:

Officers in New Castle County were called to the Evergreen Apartments on Saturday night for reports of multiple vehicle break-ins and attempted thefts.

Police say a boy wearing a ski mask and cheetah-print pajamas was in the driver's seat of the vehicle when police arrived, and another person in a ski mask was standing nearby.

When police turned on their emergency lights, investigators say the pair and another person who was sitting in the backseat ran away.

After a brief chase, police arrested the 13-year-old wearing a cheetah-print pajama jumpsuit. A 14-year-old girl returned to the scene and was also arrested.

A third person was not captured.

The pair were charged with numerous crimes, including possession of burglar tools and resisting arrest.

What's next:

The 13-year-old boy was released on $63,300 bail and the 14-year-old was freed after posting $5,000 bail.