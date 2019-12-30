14-year-old girl missing from North Philadelphia

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from North Philadelphia.

Ma-Nyah El, 14, was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of North 33rd Street.

El is described as 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with a small build. She was last seen wearing tan pants, a tan and black sweater, and black and pink sneakers.

Anyone with any information on El's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

