14-year-old is in critical condition after shooting in Kingsessing

A 14-year-old is critical after he was shot in the back of the head, police say.

Police responded to the 5700 block of Willows Avenue Saturday, just after 7 p.m. Police found a 14-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

The teen was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting scene. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.