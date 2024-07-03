14-year-old shot during fight between several girls in Montgomery County: police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A young girl is recovering after police say a fight escalated into a shooting in Pottstown on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to reports of several girls fighting on the 100 block of Myrtle Street around 7:30 p.m.
A 14-year-old girl was found shot in the chest, and transported to a local hospital.
Her condition is unknown at this time.
No word on any arrests, or what sparked the fight, or shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.