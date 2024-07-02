Officer charged in hit-and-run that left teen critically injured in Gloucester Township

A Gloucester Township police officer has been charged after a hit-and-run accident left an 18-year-old bicyclist hospitalized.

28-year-old Officer Christopher Bucceroni, of the Gloucester Township Police Department, has been suspended without pay with the intent to dismiss, according to Gloucester Township Police Chief Harkins.

Camden County prosecutors say the nine-year veteran of the force was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when he hit a bicyclist on Erial Road, near Blackwood-Clementon Road, just before 2:30 on the morning of June 20th.

The 18-year-old victim is still in critical condition.

Gloucester Township Police Chief Harkins said Officer Christopher Bucceroni, a West Deptford resident, took his vehicle, a 2020 Toyota Rav 4, and surrendered it to Gloucester Township Police the next day, June 21st, around 3:45 in the afternoon.

Bucceroni has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.