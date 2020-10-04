15-year-old boy killed in double shooting in South Philadelphia identified

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy is dead and an 18-year-old man is critical following a shooting Sunday night in South Philadelphia.

According to police, gunfire erupted near the intersection of 22nd and Jackson Streets just before 7 p.m.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was killed in a double shooting in South Philadelphia.

Omar Wade, 15, was shot in the head and thigh and later pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Hospital. The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the lower back and remains in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian, according to police.

Investigators have not said what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

