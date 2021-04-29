Expand / Collapse search
16-year-old boy, man wounded in Southwest Philadelphia shooting

By FOX 29 staff
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a teen and man wounded in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on the 4600 block of Woodland Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once the arm. He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where he is listed in stable condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot four times, police say. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, a 21-year-old was wounded in a separate shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in either shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

