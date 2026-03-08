Pennsylvania state trooper shot in Chester County

article

The Brief A Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot Sunday night in Chester County. The shooting happened during a traffic stop in West Caln Township. The trooper's condition was unclear.



A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot in Chester County on Sunday night, according to officials.

What we know:

The shooting happened in West Caln Township. Reports of the shooting began coming in shortly after 9 p.m. The shooting reportedly happened during a traffic stop near Compass and Michael roads.

Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe shared information about the shooting on Facebook Sunday night, asking for prayers for the trooper.

"Please join me in praying for the state trooper who was shot moments ago during a traffic stop in West Caln Township," Roe wrote. "Chester County’s brave police officers put their lives on the line for us every day. I thank all of them for their extraordinary bravery and sacrifice. May God save this state trooper."

What we don't know:

The trooper's condition was not clear. No information on a suspect was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.