16-year-old boy reported missing from Kingsessing has not been seen since Christmas Eve

article

Philadelphia police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who they say has not been seen since Christmas Eve.

Karon Singleton was reported missing from the 5500 block of Regent Street in Kingsessing around 8 p.m. on Dec. 24. He is known to frequent the area of North Philadelphia.

Singleton is described as five-foot-eight, 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last known to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with red and yellow writing and a gold chain.

Anyone with information on Singleton's whereabouts is asked to contact Southwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3183 or dial 911.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter