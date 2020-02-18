16-year-old girl reported missing from West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.
Najai Jones-Smith, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Aberdeen Street.
Police described Jones-Smith as 5-foot-2 and 108 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, black leather jacket, black Ugg slippers with pink color and a Victoria Secret backpack with “PINK” written in black and white letters.
Anyone with any information on Jones-Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP