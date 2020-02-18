article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl reported missing from West Philadelphia.

Najai Jones-Smith, 16, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 1700 block of Aberdeen Street.

Police described Jones-Smith as 5-foot-2 and 108 pounds with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue jeans, black leather jacket, black Ugg slippers with pink color and a Victoria Secret backpack with “PINK” written in black and white letters.

Anyone with any information on Jones-Smith's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.

