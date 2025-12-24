Delaware State trooper killed in DMV shooting identified

The Brief The Delaware State Police trooper who was shot and killed at a Wilmington DMV has been identified. Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook, 34, was a 10-year veteran of the department. The suspected shooter is also dead.



Officials have identified the Delaware State Police trooper who was shot and killed in a DMV in Wilmington on Tuesday.

Delaware State Police trooper killed

Delaware State Police Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook. (Credit: Delaware State Police)

What we know:

Matthew "Ty" Snook was killed in the shooting in Wilmington on Tuesday, Dec. 23, the Delaware State Police announced on Wednesday.

Snook, 34, was a 10-year veteran of the department and a Delaware native. He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

Delaware DMV shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, at the DMV office on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington.

According to officials, the 44-year-old suspect walked into the DMV as a customer, before walking up to Snook and shooting him. Snook then pushed a DMV employee out of the way of the shooter, before the suspect shot Snook again.

Other officers shot and killed the shooter.

Snook died from his injuries shortly after. One other trooper suffered a minor, non-gunshot-related injury. One woman was also hospitalized for a minor injury.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet identified the suspected shooter.

Delaware community responds

What they're saying:

Delaware State Police called Snook "a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served."

In an online fundraising campaign for Snook's family, the Delaware State Troopers Association called Snook "a loving husband, devoted father and a deeply cherished friend."

"Those who knew him remember his steady presence, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to the people he loved," the organization wrote, adding that "as a Trooper, Ty served the people of Delaware with courage, integrity and selflessness."

What you can do:

Snook's family has started a "Help a Hero" campaign, raising money to help with expenses. More information about that fundraiser can be found by clicking here.

What's next:

No funeral arrangements for Snook have been announced.