16-year-old stable after shooting in Logan, police say

A 16-year-old teen is recovering after he was shot in Logan.

According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of North 17th Street Monday, just after 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police found the 16-year-old male suffering from a graze wound to the leg.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

