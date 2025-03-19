17-year-old shot getting gas in Southwest Philadelphia; suspect still at large

The Brief A teen was shot after his vehicle was ambushed at a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia. At least four shots were fired at the vehicle, which police believe was targeted. The teen is in stable condition after being struck in the shoulder.



Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting erupted at a gas station Tuesday night, hitting a vehicle with two teenagers inside.

What we know:

A 17-year-old was leaving a gas station at 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue when he heard several shots being fired around 11 p.m.

After realizing he had been shot in the shoulder, the teen drove a couple blocks before flagging down officers.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

Another teen was also in the car at the time, but was not shot.

Police believe the vehicle was targeted after finding at least four bullet holes in the rear, along with a completely blown-out windshield.

However, they are still unsure if the teen was the intended target.

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and no possible suspect descriptions have been released.

Police are hoping to gather more evidence from private cameras and police surveillance in the area.