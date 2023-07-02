18-year-old male critically injured after shooting in West Philadelphia: officials

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left an 18-year-old in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of South 58th Street, just before 9:30, out on the street, officials said.

Responding officers found the young man suffering with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are actively looking for a suspect or suspects and say no weapons have been found.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.