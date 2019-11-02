19-year-old critical after shooting in Strawberry Mansion

article

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was critically wounded in a Strawberry Mansion shooting.

The incident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the 2500 block of North Patton Street.

Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

------

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.