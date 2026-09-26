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Atlantic City flooding: Nor’easter submerges cars, families evacuate

By Jill Croce
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Severe Weather
Published September 26, 2026 2:51 PM EDT
Published September 26, 2026 2:51 PM EDT
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The Brief

    • High tide brought significant flooding Saturday morning in Atlantic City, affecting cars, homes and streets
    • Sine residents evacuated or took precautions as water reached knee-high levels and submerged vehicles.
    • Visitors and locals say areas near the bay experienced severe flooding.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Floodwaters rose quickly after high tide Saturday morning in Atlantic City as a nor’easter hit the area. Vehicles were submerged, some people evacuated their homes and streets in low-lying neighborhoods filled with water along North California Avenue near the bay.

"We put Glad trash bags on to try to keep the water from our feet," said Kiylah Denee, who was visiting from the Bronx. She also said, "If it’s not that important, then don’t risk your car, don’t risk yourself, don’t risk your safety."

Along West End Avenue, water from the bay spilled into the street, forcing at least one driver to abandon their car.

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NJ, Delaware nor’easter latest: Peak weekend impacts, storm surge risks, timeline
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NJ, Delaware nor’easter latest: Peak weekend impacts, storm surge risks, timeline

A powerful, intensifying nor'easter is pounding the Northeast this weekend, putting over 40 million Americans in its path and prompting states of emergency across the region.

Tiny H, also visiting from the Bronx, described the seriousness, saying, "It’s not blown out of proportion. What they expressed is exactly what’s happening. It’s way past your foot."

The surf was rough along the boardwalk after high tide, leaving visible marks showing how close water came to the ramps. Some visitors and residents reported different experiences based on location.

MORE ON THE WEEKEND NOR'EASTER: Nor’easter: State of emergency declared in 8 New Jersey counties

Jeanette Panning, an Atlantic City local, said, "A friend of mine is on bayside, and they have water up to their porch. This side very rarely floods because they’ve done such a great job with the dunes."

Nick Furnari of Sussex County, New Jersey, had a different experience, saying, "We didn’t see any flooding we’re right on ground level, like first street off the beach and boardwalk. It was totally fine."

The Source: Information in this story is from reporting and interviews in Atlantic City, New Jersey, by FOX 29's Jill Croce.

Severe WeatherAtlantic City