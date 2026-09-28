Operation Moving Day: 41 fugitives arrested in Philadelphia HUD housing crackdown

The Brief Law enforcement arrested 41 fugitives living in federally subsidized housing, according to the U.S. Marshals. The operation removed violent offenders from HUD-assisted communities in the Philadelphia area. Arrests included individuals wanted for arson, aggravated assault, shooting, armed robbery and crimes against children.



Law enforcement teams arrested dozens of fugitives living in government-funded housing during a two-week operation, according to officials.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force and Special Agents from the HUD Office of Inspector General arrested 41 fugitives who were residing in federally subsidized properties.

What we know:

Authorities focused the sweep on individuals wanted for serious crimes, including arson, aggravated assault, shooting, armed robbery and crimes against children. The operation, named "Operation Moving Day," lasted two weeks and targeted residents in HUD government-funded housing.

From: U.S. Marshals Service.

Officials said the highlight of the operation was apprehending a 31-year-old man wanted by Philadelphia Police for an August shooting, in addition to arresting a 23-year-old man wanted for offenses against children.

What they're saying:

The task force, working alongside HUD-OIG, removed violent fugitives from HUD-assisted properties in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

"This operation sends a clear message that those who threaten the safety of HUD-assisted communities will be held accountable," Special Agent in Charge Shawn Rice said. "Through our relentless work with the U.S. Marshals Service, dangerous fugitives have been taken off the streets, and HUD-assisted housing across the Philadelphia area and beyond is safer as a result."