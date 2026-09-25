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Victim fights off home invasion suspect seen stalking Philadelphia streets, looking into windows

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Updated September 25, 2026 10:53 AM EDT Published September 25, 2026 10:52 AM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are searching for a home invasion suspect who they say struck while a homeowner was putting out their trash on September 11 in Philadelphia.
    • The suspect was spotted prowling the streets, peering into windows, for 10 minutes before forcing his way through the front door of a home.
    • The victim managed to fight off the suspect, causing him to flee the house without taking anything.

PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a Philadelphia home invasion fought off their attacker, who was spotted lurking the streets and peering into windows moments before busting through their front door.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Police Department says the attack happened in the mid-morning hours of September 11. In a surveillance video compilation posted by the department on Friday, police say the suspect is spotted "skulking" around 20th and Morris streets.

After about 10 minutes of peering into windows and walking through alleyways, police say the suspect "spotted his prey putting out the trash and moved in." The suspect allegedly forced his way through the front door of the victim's home and a struggle ensued.

The victim, according to police, managed to fight off the suspect, forcing him to flee the home empty-handed. Video shows the suspect, wearing dark clothes with his hood up and a face mask, sprinting down the street.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if the victim suffered any injuries during the attack. 

What you can do:

Investigators urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to not approach him, and call police immediately. 

The Source: Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews