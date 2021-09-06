19-year-old dies after being shot 16 times in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 22nd and Huntingdon streets Monday around 5 p.m.

According to police, the man was shot 16 times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after 5:15 p.m.

Police say a weapon has been recovered and an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

