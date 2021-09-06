19-year-old dies after being shot 16 times in North Philadelphia, police say
article
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old dead in North Philadelphia.
It happened at 22nd and Huntingdon streets Monday around 5 p.m.
According to police, the man was shot 16 times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died shortly after 5:15 p.m.
Police say a weapon has been recovered and an arrest has been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement