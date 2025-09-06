2-alarm Gloucester City warehouse fire shuts down Route 130

article

The Brief A 2-alarm fire broke out in a commercial building on Route 130 in Gloucester City early this morning. No injuries have been reported in the incident. Route 130 was shut down in both directions for several hours due to the fire.



A large fire at a commercial building in Gloucester City led to the closure of a portion of Route 130 for several hours early this morning. The two-alarm fire drew fire crews to the scene as large plumes of smoke filled the air.

What we know:

The fire broke out in a commercial building on Route 130 in Gloucester City. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene and quickly elevated the response to a 2-alarm fire.

The blaze caused officials to shut down Route 130 in both directions for several hours as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo: Gloucester City Firefighters and Fire Officers FB