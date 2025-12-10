Abandoned puppy found in box outside Pennsylvania SPCA

The Brief A puppy named Tangi was left in a cardboard box outside the Pennsylvania SPCA in North Philadelphia. The owner left a note citing eviction as the reason for abandoning the dog. Tangi is safe and will be up for adoption after a 48-hour stray hold.



A puppy was left outside the Pennsylvania SPCA in North Philadelphia with a note from the owner explaining a difficult situation.

Puppy found in a cardboard box

What we know:

The Pennsylvania SPCA found a cardboard box outside its North Philadelphia clinic on East Erie Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The temperature was below freezing.

The box had a note indicating an animal was inside, said Gillian Kocher, the Director of Public Relations and Marketing.

Fortunately, someone spotted the box and alerted the staff immediately. Kocher said they brought it inside and found an adorable little dog inside, who was stressed and scared.

The backstory:

The note left on the box explained the owner's predicament.

It read, "I have no other option. It's either eviction or let the dog go. Today was my last day and my back is to the wall. She has all her shots. Her name is Tangi."

Kocher said it seems the owner was forced into a situation they didn't want to be in.

Tangi appeared well-cared for and loved, which makes the situation even more heartbreaking.

Tangi's future

The Pennsylvania SPCA wants pet owners facing desperate circumstances to know there are other options besides abandoning their animals.

Kocher emphasized that resources are available to help keep pets in their homes.

Tangi is currently on a 48-hour stray hold, which is protocol until Thursday at noon.

After that, she will be up for adoption and hopefully find her forever home soon.