'Armed and dangerous': Third suspect sought in Montgomery County murder

The Brief Two teenagers are charged with murder in Montgomery County. A third suspect is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. The suspects and victim are linked to rival gangs.



Two teenagers are facing serious charges after a deadly shooting in Montgomery County.

Investigation into gang-related murder

What we know:

Authorities have charged 18-year-old Mark Fields and 17-year-old Theodore Adams with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Hamid Boyd.

18-year-old Mark Fields has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 19-year-old Hamid Boyd.

Boyd was shot on Nov. 30 on Powell Street, where detectives found 45 shell casings.

Fields is currently in Montgomery County jail, while Adams was arrested in Newark, N.J.

Both are awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Investigators say the suspects are part of Norristown’s "1200" gang.

A social media post showed the suspects with a Glock 19 and a threatening caption aimed at the rival "The Ave" gang, which detectives believe Boyd was connected to.

The account was deactivated shortly after Boyd's murder.

Search for third suspect

Authorities are still searching for 20-year-old Ziyker Washington, who is considered armed and dangerous.

Washington is also believed to be part of the "1200" gang.

Family members say Boyd was trying to change his life before he was killed.

Anyone with information on Washington's whereabouts is urged to contact the Norristown Police.

The current location of Ziyker Washington remains unknown, and authorities are actively seeking information from the public.