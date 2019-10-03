2 arrested accused in Wawa robbery spree; 1 suspect remains on the loose

Police say two suspects wanted in a Wawa robbery spree in Delaware County have been arrested while one suspect remains at large.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says they busted two men for hitting two Wawa stores accused of stealing around $8,000 between the two locations before allegedly targeting another one.

Police say Quintel Martins and Christopher Winfield are facing numerous robbery related charges after allegedly robbing a Wawa on the 500 block of Burmont Road in Drexel Hill in the early morning hours of Sept. 14. Police say they grabbed $6,000 in cash and lottery tickets.

According to police, on June 17, the same crew held up the Wawa on Sugartown Road in Radnor. Police say in that robbery they got away with $2,000.

Investigators say one of the suspects knew the store operations because he used to work at one of the locations.

According to Superintendent Chitwood, the suspects were caught after a Collingdale police officer spotted a car acting suspiciously around a Wawa on MacDade Blvd. The officer chased them and eventually found them down the street and made the arrests. Police say they found a gun, ski masks and other items used in the previous hold-ups.

