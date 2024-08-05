2 arrested in string of auto-related crimes in Northeast Philly: police

article

Two men are facing several charges after police say they were arrested in connection with multiple auto-related crimes that occurred in Northeast Philadelphia.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives discovered that the majority of these crimes related to auto theft, theft from vehicles, access device fraud, and robbery, resulting in an arrest.occurred during the early morning hours.

After analysis of video surveillance from both residential cameras and commercial establishments, investigators identified a suspect, 20-year-old Robert Reynolds, who had been involved in multiple offenses.

Robert Reynolds was arrested on an active robbery warrant issued by detectives.

Following his arrest and more investigative discoveries, Reynolds was later charged with the following incidents.

April 2023:

Fraud incident on the 900 block of Gilham Street.

September 2023:

88XX Manchester Ave: Two acts of vandalism.

28XX Walnut Hill Street: Two acts of vandalism.

27XX Tolbut Street: One theft from auto and four acts of vandalism.

2500 Maxwell Street: Two thefts from auto and one act of vandalism.

April 2024: One theft from auto incident on the 11000 block of Jeanes Street.

May 2024: One theft from auto incident on the 1700 block of Bleigh Avenue.

June 2024:

One stolen auto on the 1800 block of Murray Street.

One theft from auto on the 7900 block of Algon Avenue.

July 2024:

One theft from auto on the 7600 block of Dungan Road.

Three thefts from auto on the 7300 block of Dungan Road.

One theft from auto on the 6700 block of Horrocks Street.

The 20-year-old was charged with Criminal Mischief, Theft Unlawful Taking, Theft-RSP.

In addition to Robert Reynolds, detectives identified another suspect involved in the crimes.

A robbery warrant was issued for 26-year-old Raekwon Reynolds who has been charged with Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Simple Assault, Theft from motor vehicles, and access device fraud.

The Northeast Detectives Division continues to work diligently to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.

The department encourages residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.