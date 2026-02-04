Chester mom launches safety clothing line after son paralyzed in hit-and-run

The Brief Ny’Leek Ellison’s family marked one year since the hit and run with a gathering at Memorial Park. The boy’s mother announced a new clothing line to raise awareness about driver and pedestrian safety. Ny’Leek, now 9, remains paralyzed after being hit while crossing the street in Chester.



The family of Ny’Leek Ellison gathered at Memorial Park to celebrate his progress and mark one year since the hit and run that left him paralyzed.

Family and community gather to support Ny’Leek

What we know:

Ny’Leek was paralyzed after police say a driver hit him and kept going. The man was arrested three weeks later. Ny’Leek was with his brother crossing the street after getting off a SEPTA bus near Ninth and Tilghman to walk home from school when it happened.

The crash happened February 4, 2025.

Anita Carrington, Ny’Leek’s mother, organized the gathering to thank those who have supported her son.

"We're here today because my son Ny’Leek Ellison was hit by a car February 4th, 2025, and we're here today celebrating one year of anniversary," said Carrington.

Carrington said she wanted to make the event special for the kids who came out to support Ny’Leek.

"You see who came out here to support him today on this special day. I made it of interest for the kids. I got a moon bounce, popcorn and cotton candy," she said.

The family is adapting to a new reality

What they're saying:

"He's a survivor," said Carrington about her son, who was wrapped in an Eagles blanket and surrounded by family and friends. "He's a quadriplegic from the neck on down with a trach ventilator. We cannot go backwards and fix it. We only can try to move forward and try to make things better," said Carrington.

Carrington also announced a new clothing line called "Slow down. Save a life." to raise awareness and funds for Ny’Leek’s care.

She presented a sample to Nasir Leach, a youth advocate in Chester who came up with the slogan during a justice march for Ny’Leek in March of last year.

Tykheem Thomas, who became a paraplegic after an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2019, is now mentoring Ny’Leek. "I had snapped my spine and was in a coma for ten days," said Thomas. "You gotta live with it day by day. Take it day by day. Listen to God," said Thomas.

Carrington said her faith is helping her family move forward. "He's here to live another day," she said.

The family continues to focus on Ny’Leek’s progress and hopes to raise awareness about pedestrian safety through their new initiative.

What we don't know:

Details about the ongoing legal process for the driver involved or updates on Ny’Leek’s long-term care needs have not been shared.