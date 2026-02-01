Strong winds, dangerous cold linger as nor’easter snow misses Philadelphia area

The Brief The nor’easter brought snow to the Carolinas and parts of Virginia, but missed the Philadelphia area this weekend. Strong winds and bitter cold continue across the region. Wind gusts reaching 35 mph will make Sunday's temperature feel below zero.



Philadelphia avoided any snow from this weekend's nor’easter as the storm remains far enough offshore. However, the region is still feeling its impacts with strong winds and bitter cold continuing after last weekend's snowstorm.

What we know:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm’s track has kept the core of heavy snow east of the I-95 corridor, sparing major inland cities like Philadelphia from the worst impacts.

Where snow is ongoing Sunday

As of Sunday morning, snow is falling or lingering in parts of Virginia, with flurries possible in coastal New Jersey and Delaware.

In these areas, accumulating snow combined with gusty winds is creating hazardous travel conditions, including blowing snow and reduced visibility at times.

Wind and cold remain a concern

Strong winds and very cold air are affecting the entire region Sunday. Gusts near the coast are contributing to blowing snow, while inland areas are dealing with dangerously low wind chills.

Wind chills Sunday morning are in the single digits and teens, making it feel much colder than actual air temperatures and increasing the risk of icy spots on untreated surfaces.

What to expect through the rest of Sunday

Snow will gradually taper from south to north as the storm pulls farther offshore. Cold temperatures and gusty winds will linger through the day and into the evening.

Travel conditions may remain hazardous in coastal New Jersey and Delaware, while inland areas should see fewer snow-related issues but continued cold and wind.

Why you should care:

Even though Philadelphia avoided snowfall, nearby coastal communities are dealing with winter storm conditions, and strong winds and cold temperatures pose risks across the entire region.

Residents are urged to continue using caution, especially when traveling or spending time outdoors.

What's next:

Forecasters say colder-than-normal temperatures will continue into the start of the workweek. Winds should gradually ease, but lingering snow and ice may persist where accumulation occurred.