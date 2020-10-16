2 boaters found dead after falling into Lums Pond in New Castle County

article

Delaware State Police say two men have died after falling into Lums Pond in New Castle County.

It happened in the area of Red Lion Road and Bear around noon Thursday.

According to police, they recovered the bodies of a 65-year-old and 63-year-old.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Delaware State Police Cpl/D. Patterson at Delaware State Police Troop 2 by calling 302-834-2620 or emailing David.Patterson@delaware.gov.

