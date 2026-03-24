TSA workers in Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta face long lines, missed paychecks as DHS funding stalls

The Brief Senators are working on a deal to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, but immigration enforcement may be left out. Airports in Houston, Atlanta and Baltimore Washington International are reporting hours-long delays as TSA workers go unpaid. Philadelphia International Airport is seeing long lines, with ICE agents now present at security checkpoints.



Senators are pushing for a deal to reopen the Department of Homeland Security, as airports across the country face long lines and travelers wait for hours due to unpaid TSA workers.

Senate negotiations focus on DHS funding and airport delays

What we know:

Lawmakers say the current plan would fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including Transportation Security Administration workers, but would not include immigration enforcement.

Airports in Houston, Atlanta and Baltimore Washington International are among several reporting hours-long delays.

At Philadelphia International Airport, TSA agents have now gone more than a month without pay.

Philip Glover, National Vice President for AFGE District 3, said, "People are trying to feed their families. Some of them are calling out.. We’ve had over 400 staff quit across the country over this last month."

Glover added, "The employees are worn out. They’re tired of trying to find ways of making it through their bills."

Glover said, "We just don’t know when this is gonna end because there doesn’t seem to be an appetite for the president to negotiate or for the house and senate to get it together or override it." He continued, "A lot of people live paycheck to paycheck.. Federal employees are no different…"

TSA workers in Philadelphia are feeling the strain, with many missing three paychecks and struggling to cover basic expenses.

Community support and ICE deployment at Philadelphia International Airport

Why you should care:

In West Philadelphia, Chosen 300 Ministries is offering an express food line for TSA workers in need three days a week.

Brian Jenkins, Executive Director of Chosen 300 Ministries, said, "We’re hearing the cry from TSA workers that they’re not being paid. They have now missed 3 paychecks and so if you can now imagine going over a month and a half..not being able to pay your rent.."

Jenkins added, "They can come bypass the line. We realize they have to get back to work.. They have to get back to their day… so they can come in.. grab groceries and go on about their day."

Meanwhile, the White House has deployed ICE agents to security checkpoints at Philadelphia International Airport to help with the overwhelming lines. The union representing TSA workers pushed back, saying, "It’s almost an insult.." and, "The federal TSA officers don’t need ICE there. They’re not helping to help the equipment that runs TSA. Standing out in front of the lines doesn’t help move the line."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner addressed the deployment, saying, "It is very important to me that what is happening in this airport in a welcoming city.. In this airport in a constitutional city.. It’s very important to me to make sure that it’s proper."

Krasner added, "So you got ICE standing around at the airport and you have TSA processing people with no pay.. And they’re getting fed up."

Travelers at Philadelphia International Airport are facing long waits, while TSA agents continue to work without pay and community organizations step in to help.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when a final deal will be reached to reopen the Department of Homeland Security or when TSA workers will receive their paychecks.

The long-term impact on airport operations and federal employees remains uncertain.