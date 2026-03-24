What to know about the ‘No Kings’ protest in Philadelphia this weekend

The Brief Philadelphia will host its third major "No Kings" march and rally on Saturday, March 28, 2026, alongside nationwide demonstrations. Organized by Indivisible Philadelphia, the event will bring protesters to Center City to oppose Trump-era policies and highlight civil rights and democracy issues. Alongside the main Center City rally, multiple other "No Kings 3" demonstrations are planned across the Philadelphia area Saturday.



Philadelphia is set to host the third major "No Kings" march and rally this Saturday, March 28, 2026, as part of a wave of nationwide demonstrations planned for the same day.

Event Details:

Organized locally by Indivisible Philadelphia, the event aims to draw protesters to Center City to oppose policies of the Trump administration and to voice broader concerns about civil rights and democratic norms.

The march will kick off between 12 and 12:30 p.m., with participants beginning to gather as early as 11 a.m. at Love Park, the north apron of City Hall and along John F. Kennedy Boulevard and N. Broad Street, stretching from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street, according to the city’s press release.

Protesters gather at Independence Mall during the "No Kings" national day of protest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 18, 2025. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher / AFP) (Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images)

From there, the procession will head north on 16th Street toward Benjamin Franklin Parkway, concluding at 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway, where a rally will take place from 1:15 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m.

City officials announced a series of road closures, parking restrictions and public safety advisories ahead of the event on Tuesday.

RELATED: ‘No Kings 3’ rally: Philadelphia street closures, transit detours announced

A broader movement

Big picture view:

A nationwide series of "No Kings" protests is set for March 28—over 3,000 events are scheduled.

These protests are organized by groups including Indivisible and the broader 50501 Movement, which have coordinated previous actions in June and October 2025 that drew millions of participants nationwide, including in Philadelphia.

Other ‘No Kings’ rallies in the Philly area

Dig deeper:

In addition to the main rally in Center City, several other demonstrations tied to "No Kings 3" are scheduled around the Philadelphia area this Saturday.

In Camden, activists are organizing a rally and march that begins with a gathering at Roosevelt Plaza Park just steps from city hall at 11 a.m. Protesters will take to the streets soon after and culminate in a larger rally at Wiggins Waterfront Park in the early afternoon.

These smaller rallies will also be taking place on Saturday:

"No Kings" Ardmore – Montgomery County: 2–3 p.m. at the intersection of West Lancaster Avenue and Ardmore Avenue.

"No Kings" Delco – Delaware County: 11 a.m.–1 p.m., starting on North Edgemont Street between Front and State Streets in Media.

"No Kings" West Chester – Chester County: 1–2 p.m. at the Historic Chester County Courthouse, 2 N. High Street.

"No Kings" Montgomery County Pa. Courthouse – Montgomery County: 12–1:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps at Swede and Airy Streets in Norristown.

"No Kings" Indivisible Bucks County – Bucks County: 1–3 p.m. in Doylestown, featuring a rally and peaceful march where supporters will voice their concerns.

For those willing to travel a bit farther, a branch of Indivisible is hosting its own No Kings protest in Newark, Delaware, set for 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Central Green. The event includes an optional march for anyone who wants to walk with the group, or participants can choose to stay at the start location throughout the afternoon.