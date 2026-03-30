Bensalem home health nurse accused of abusing medically fragile child

The Brief Bensalem Police arrested a home health nurse accused of abusing a medically fragile child. Surveillance video allegedly showed the nurse physically harming the child and failing to provide proper care. The investigation is ongoing and the nurse is being held on $2,000,000 bail.



Bensalem Police say a home health nurse was arrested after surveillance video allegedly showed her abusing a medically fragile child under her care at a Locust Avenue residence.

What we know:

According to Bensalem Police, the child’s mother reviewed home surveillance footage and saw the assigned night nurse, identified as Cindy Dresser, physically abusing her child.

Detectives say they reviewed multiple video recordings that showed Dresser throwing the child within the crib, striking the child, and sleeping during her shift.

Police say the child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for evaluation and treatment.

Detectives allege that in one incident, Dresser removed the child’s tracheostomy tube and did not promptly reinsert it, causing the child to struggle to breathe.

Police say Dresser was entered into the National Crime Information Center database on March 25, 2026, and was later arrested by Warwick Township Police before being turned over to Bensalem Police.

The nurse was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Kevin Wagner and is being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $2,000,000 bail.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about the current condition of the child or whether additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.