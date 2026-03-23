Mayfair dog missing for 11 years reunited with owner thanks to microchip

The Brief A pitbull named Forty Cal was reunited with his owner after being missing for 11 years. The dog was found in Philadelphia after someone reported seeing him outside for two weeks. An updated microchip helped ACCT Philly connect the dog with his owners, who now live in Luzerne County.



A pitbull named Forty Cal is back with his original family more than a decade after he went missing from his Mayfair backyard.

Dog found after 11 years thanks to updated microchip

What we know:

Just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jourdyn Koviak got a call from an ACCT Philly animal control officer who said they had her dog.

Her pitbull Forty Cal had been missing for 11 years after she says someone took him from the backyard of her Mayfair home.

On Sunday, the family drove from Luzerne County, where they now live, to Philadelphia to pick him up.

ACCT Philly says someone spotted the dog outside for about two weeks and called them.

When animal control officers scanned his microchip, they were able to locate Koviak, who had updated her information just two months ago. She said she hoped this day would come.

The family does not know how or why Forty Cal ended up on the street, but they were relieved to see he had been well cared for.

Koviak said her son Daniel was a month old when the dog went missing. He is now 10 and grew up seeing pictures and flyers in the old neighborhood and on social media.

What they're saying:

"I am overwhelmed. I am shocked. I am in disbelief," said Jourdyn Koviak after the reunion. "I had tunnel vision of him walking down that hallway," she said about getting back her pitbull named Forty Cal after a decade.

"He kind of had the shakes. There was a lot going on. Different smells everywhere. So, he came up to us, as gentle as always, sniffed our hands and was kind of just looking around the room," said Koviak.

"He was with another family. This is what I am thinking. For about 10 to 11 years so is he going to miss them?" she said. She was emotional. "I immediately was flooded with tears," she said about getting him back.

"He's white and black. His white was not dirty. He is as soft as a rabbit as he has always been," said Koviak.

Sarah Barnett with ACCT Philly says it is important that owners complete all steps when getting their pet microchipped.

"You really want to make sure they're registered and that it's registered to you and that you keep it updated. I think there is this assumption: Oh, I paid the fee at the vet, the chip went in, everything has taken care of. And that is not it. There's a couple more steps you have to take," said Barnett.

Koviak said, "I know these are his golden years, but I just want him to be happy and comfortable," about Forty, who turned 14 years old on the day of the reunion.

The family says they are grateful to have their dog back and hope their story encourages other pet owners to keep microchip information up to date.

Why you should care:

Microchips can help reunite families with lost pets even after many years, but only if the contact information is kept current.

The reunion highlights the importance of taking all necessary steps to register and update pet microchips, which can make a difference for families and their animals.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear how Forty Cal spent the past 11 years or how he ended up on the street before being found.