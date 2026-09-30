Woman dead, 2 firefighters hurt in Manayunk rowhome fire

The Brief Firefighters battled a deadly rowhome fire in Manayunk on Wednesday morning. An adult was found dead inside the property, and two firefighters were injured. It's unknown how the fire started.



Two Philadelphia firefighters were hurt in a deadly rowhome fire Wednesday morning in the city's Manayunk neighborhood.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the 4400 block of Flemming Street on Wednesday morning.

Crews battled heavy flames that gutted the three-story property and ripped a hole through the roof of the attached rowhome.

Five people were inside the home when the fire erupted, four managed to escape. An adult female, firefighters say, was found dead.

Two firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials. One has since been released and the other is stable.

Officials say more than 60 firefighters worked for 40 minutes to extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials said firefighters did not hear smoke alarms when they first arrived.