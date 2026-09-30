Swastikas, racial slurs carved into turf at Yardley golf course: police

The Brief Police say swastikas and racial slurs were found carved into the turf at Yardley Country Club. Police strongly rebuked the hateful vandalism, saying "it has no place in our community." Police called on anyone who may have information on this incident to come forward.



Police in Yardley are looking for a suspect after they say swastikas and racial slurs were found carved into the turf at a local golf course.

What we know:

The Yardley Borough Police Department says the disturbing vandalism happened at Yardley Country Club overnight on September 25.

Police say portions of the golf course greens were "intentionally damaged with racial slurs and swastika symbols carved into the turf."

What they're saying:

Police strongly rebuked the vandalism, saying it "has no place in our community."

"This type of behavior is not only a criminal act, but it is also hateful, offensive, and has no place in our community," police wrote. "The Yardley Borough Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating this incident and holding those responsible accountable."

What you can do:

Police called on anyone who may have information on this incident to come forward.