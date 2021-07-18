2 found dead after house fire in Berks County, officials say
DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were found dead after a fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home over the weekend, authorities said.
Firefighters in Berks County were called at about 1 a.m. Sunday to the home in Amity Township, and emergency dispatchers indicated that people were reported trapped in the structure.
The blaze was extinguished after several hours. The coroner's office said a female victim was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m. Sunday and a male victim was pronounced dead about an hour and a half later.
Autopsies are planned Monday at Reading Hospital. The names of the victims weren't immediately released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
