2 men critical after shootings in Kensington, North Philadelphia

Two men have been hospitalized after early morning shootings Saturday.

The first incidient happened at 9th Street and Rising Sun Avenue at approximately 3:35 a.m.

According to police, a 35-year-old Black man was shot multiple times -- once in the right eye, once in the back, once in the right shoulder, once in the right arm, and once in the left hand.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. No scene has been locateed and according to police, there have been no arrests made and no weapon recovered.

In a second shooting incident, a black man was shot once in the neck while on the 3100 block of G Street. The shooting occurred at 11:01 a.m.

Police took the man to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

A scene was held and a weapon was recovered on the victim, but no arrests have been made at this time.

