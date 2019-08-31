2 men killed, 2 injured in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating following a deadly quadruple shooting in North Philadelphia.

The incident occured shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of North 4th Street.

Police say two men, ages 25 and 31, were shot in the head. Both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries Saturday morning. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

A 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the ankle, forearm and thigh, as well as a graze wound to the head. He was hospitalized in stable condition. A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and also hospitalized in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

