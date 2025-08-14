2 off-leash dogs shot after approaching licensed gun owner in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 43-year-old man shot at two off-leash dogs after they ran toward him. The man, who is licensed to carry a firearm, began yelling at the owner to retrieve her dogs before he discharged his weapon. The dogs were transported to a nearby animal medical facility. Police have made no arrests, and the investigation is being led by Northwest Detectives.



A man who is licensed to carry a firearm shot at two off-leash dogs after they ran toward him on a street in Philadelphia. He yelled for the dogs' owner to control them before firing, police say.

What we know:

According to police, officers from the 35th District responded to a report of a shooting on the 1700 block of West Olney Avenue on Thursday, Aug. 14, at 12:55 a.m.

A 43-year-old man was walking up a hill when he encountered a woman with three dogs. One of the dogs was on a leash, while the other two were not.

Police say the man announced that he was going to pass by the woman, who then called for her dogs. However, the two dogs that were off-leash ran toward the man. He began yelling for the owner to retrieve them, and as the dogs continued to approach him, he discharged his firearm several times.

The dogs were transported to a nearby animal medical facility, and eight spent 40-caliber casings were recovered from the scene. Police confirmed that the man is licensed to carry a firearm. The scene was secured, and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

The investigation is being conducted by Northwest Detectives.