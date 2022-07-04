2 officers shot near 4th of July concert, fireworks in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say two police officers were shot during 4th of July fireworks in Philadelphia.

A large police presence swarmed the 2400 block of Spring Garden Street just before 10 p.m.

Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer assigned to highway patrol suffered a graze wound to the head. Another officer, a member of the Montgomery County bomb squad, was shot in the right shoulder.

Both officers were taken to Jefferson University Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

A large crowd that gathered for the Party on the Parkway concert and firework show sprinted away from the scene as police quickly evacuated the area.

No arrests have been reported and police have not said what sparked the gunfire.

The Philadelphia Police Department has established a reunion center at the Free Library of Philadelphia for loved ones who may have been separated during the chaos.