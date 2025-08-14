2 Pennsylvania brothers arrested, charged in large-scale drug distribution network bust

The Brief Two brothers were arrested after search warrants were executed at their homes in connection with a large-scale drug distribution network. Police recovered nine kilos of cocaine with an "estimated street value of over $500,000," as well as a large amount of cash and marijuana. The investigation was a cooperative effort between the Allentown Police Vice Unit and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force.



Two brothers from Allentown, Pennsylvania, have been arrested in connection with a large-scale drug distribution network, with multiple kilograms of cocaine seized by officers.

What we know:

Jefran Canales-Tapia, 40, and Jeffrey Canales-Tapia, 37, were both taken into custody Thursday morning after search warrants were executed at their respective homes.

According to District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca, Jefran Canales-Tapia is being charged with possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy, among other charges. A total of nine kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value in excess of $500,000, was recovered from his home.

Jeffrey Canales-Tapia is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and simple possession. A large amount of cash and a half-pound of marijuana were found at his home.

The investigation was a cooperative effort between officers from the Allentown Police Vice Unit and the Lehigh County Drug Task Force.

Both men are currently awaiting arraignment.