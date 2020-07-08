2 Philadelphia officers suffer minor injuries in crash while responding to call

Two Philadelphia police officers have been released from the hospital after they were involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at G Street and Luzerne Street at 2:30 p.m.

Police say the officers were responding to a 'priority assignment' when their patrol car was struck by another vehicle as it went through an intersection.

Two officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital where they were subsequently treated and released.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the other vehicle, though both cars sustained heavy damage.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP