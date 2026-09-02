Illegal speakeasy where off-duty Philly officer was fatally shot 'effectively shut down': DA

The Brief Nipsey's Hookah Lounge, an illegal Southwest Philadelphia speakeasy, has been "effectively shut down" following an injunction issued by a Common Pleas Court. The speakeasy is the site of a deadly double shooting in August that claimed the life of 29-year-old off-duty Philadelphia police officer Alhassane Barry. District Attorney Larry Krasner called the speakeasy a "nuisance in the Southwest Philadelphia community," and warned similar businesses about the legal ramifications of operating.



An illegal speakeasy in Philadelphia where an off-duty police officer was killed in a double shooting has been "effectively shut down" after a Common Pleas Court recently filed an injunction against its operator.

Injunction filed against Nipsey's Hookah Lounge

What we know:

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner on Wednesday shared a statement on the recent injunction filed against Nipsey's Hookah Lounge in Southwest Philadelphia, saying the motion "effectively shuts down this illegal speakeasy."

"We hope this puts other operators of illegal nuisance businesses on notice that residents do not want ou operating in our communities and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office will use every legal tool at our disposal to shut down your operations in the interest of public safety," Krasner said.

Fatal shooting of off-duty officer

The backstory:

Nipsey's Hookah Lounge, run out of an unassuming building on the 7200 block of Elmwood Avenue, was exposed after a deadly double shooting outside the property in August claimed the life of off-duty Philadelphia police officer Alhassane Barry.

Barry, 29, was killed and another man was critically injured during what investigators believe was a verbal dispute that began inside the lounge and spilled outside the property. Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said video evidence suggests that the confrontation turned physical and escalated when the suspect opened fire, striking both men.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said investigators have since spoken with the shooter, who surrendered the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting. No charges have been filed as investigators continue to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"The shooter does not dispute that he had the gun, which he provided through his council, he does not dispute that he fired the gun" Krasner said. "He has described his version of what happened at that time, some of which requires additional investigation."

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Hit-and-run linked to speakeasy

Local perspective:

Investigators believe 29-year-old Talyia Bernice Nesmith was headed to the speakeasy in July when she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver moments after exiting a rideshare.

"The girl not even two weeks ago got killed crossing the street by a driver that was in a stolen car, and it’s like when are they going to stop this place?" Shaquilla Vargas, a neighbor, previously told FOX 29 News.

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Showing pictures taken by investigators after the shooting, Krasner pointed out the building's plain facade, dulled by windows covered by plastic sheeting and reinforced with insulation and drywall to create makeshift sound proofing.

"We're talking about something that's bad for the neighborhood," Krasner said, revealing more about the building's troubled past and possible connection to a deadly hit-and-run weeks earlier.